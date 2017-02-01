HELP WANTED

NEED TRUCK DRIVER CDL to pull mobile homes locally. This is a part-time job. J.W. Construction, 828-632-8420.

************

NEED 2 PEOPLE to help set up D/W & Modulars. Some framing & roofing a plus. J.W. Construction, 828-632-8420.

************

NEED construction workers, must have NCDL, roofers and vinyl siding installers, also someone who knows all around interior trim out and painting. Please call and leave number; will return call same day. 828-758-4555.

************

NEED Weekend Electrician, in Lenoir. Call or Text 828-640-3545.

************

EXPERIENCED SAWYER for hardwood sawmill. Compensation commensurate with skill level. Apply in person to 2762 Hickory Hwy, Statesville, or call 704-878-9784. Contact person is Ray Hunt.

************

PAVING CREW / SET-UP CREW / CDL DRIVER – Looking for a Self-motivated individuals. Hands on. Labor Intense. Valid driver’s license (Class A preferred). Punctual & prepared for work daily. Must be willing to work in changing elements. Health/Dental Ins & Uniforms provided. Full time. Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email at april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

FREIGHTMASTER – Taylorsville, NC is now hiring short haul and O.T.R. drivers. Plenty of miles, home weekends, mostly 1 stop loads. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person 10-5 M-F, two years experience required.

************

Drivers: Regional & OTR. Excellent Pay + Rider Program. Family Medical/Dental Benefits. Great Hometime + Weekends. CDL-A, 1 yr. EXP. 877-758-3905.