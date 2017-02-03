Suspects caught at scene of home breaking & entering



Hickory men arrested in Bethlehem

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two suspects believed to be involved in the breaking and entering of a home in Bethlehem on February 1, 2017.

Officers received information of a possible breaking entering in progress at a residence located off of Hahn Point Drive in Bethlehem at approximately 5:48 p.m. When the first deputy arrived, he found one suspect outside the home loading up property stolen from the home.

The officer was able to take the suspect into custody and place him in his patrol car. The deputy then heard noise coming from the victim’s home; the officer investigated further and found that another suspect was in the home in the process of taking more property.

The second suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Arrested and charged were Russell David Blinson, age 38 of Hickory, and Joel Ernest Lackey, age 36, also of Hickory. Both suspects are charged with breaking, entering, and larceny and possession of burglary tools. Bond was set at $20,000 on both suspects. Blinson and Lackey will have a first court appearance on February 6, 2017. The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.