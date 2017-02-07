Ratchford, Godfrey to compete at North Carolina Indoor Track State Championship Saturday
A pair of Alexander Central High School student-athletes will be participating at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Indoor Track State Championship meet on Saturday, February 11.
Alexander Central sophomore thrower Madison Ratchford has qualifed for the state finals in the women’s shot put, while junior sprinter Bryson Godfrey will be competing in the 300-meter dash.
The 2017 NCHSAA 4A Indoor Championship will begin at 9 am on Saturday morning. The meet will be held at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem and is being hosted by North Stokes High School.
Posted in Breaking News, Sports
Leave a Comment
Related Posts
Laura Little fulfilling a dream as member of HoneyBees
Cougar Grapplers prepping for West Regional
ACPR accepting sign-ups for spring sports all this month
Suspects caught at scene of home breaking & entering
Cougars win eighth straight, move into first
Furniture company hit with email attack
Barn fire causes $100,000 in damage
Lewis wins NPC title at 152 pounds
Alexander JV Men win league pair, drop contest vs. Davie
Alexander JV Women’s Basketball Squad wins three straight
AC Varsity Squads take pair from North Lincoln Knights Jan. 27
Presnell’s last second shot lifts Cougars to win over Davie
Knight, Adams post top-three finishes at NPC Swim Finals
Cougar grapplers fall to North Iredell on Senior Night
Alex Varsity Squads split NPC doubleheader in Olin
US 64 shut down briefly due to overturned pickup
Lady Cougars use strong defensive effort to down Lady Vikings 58-38
Parents arrested for child abuse
January 16, 2017 | 1 Comment »
1 Comment
Congratulations to both of you. Make ACHS Proud.