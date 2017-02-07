Ratchford, Godfrey to compete at North Carolina Indoor Track State Championship Saturday

A pair of Alexander Central High School student-athletes will be participating at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Indoor Track State Championship meet on Saturday, February 11.

Alexander Central sophomore thrower Madison Ratchford has qualifed for the state finals in the women’s shot put, while junior sprinter Bryson Godfrey will be competing in the 300-meter dash.

The 2017 NCHSAA 4A Indoor Championship will begin at 9 am on Saturday morning. The meet will be held at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem and is being hosted by North Stokes High School.