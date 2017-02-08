David Carl Shortridge, of Hiddenite, passed away surrounded by his loving family, at his residence, on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

He was born May 10, 1936, in McDowell County, West Virginia, son of the late Sparrow Nelson Shortridge and Georgia Ann Davis Shortridge. Mr. Shortridge retired as a professional truck driver and after retirement worked in security. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.

A gathering for remembrance will be conducted privately by the family of Mr. Shortridge at a later date.