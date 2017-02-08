February 14, 2017

FOR RENT

50% OFF 1ST MONTH
(With Ad)

    A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES February 28, 2017. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

*************

STORAGE SPACE

    For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call  632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

*************

    NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

*************

    2 BR Mobile Home $485/month, $485/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

*************

    TWO 2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

*************

    1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At  828-632-9727.

*************

    2 BR, 1 BA, MOBILE HOME, $290 per month, $200 deposit. Call Max Burgess, 828-632-3769 or 828-514-2427.

*************

    MOBILE HOME – 2 BR, 1 BA. Background check required. Call 828-256-2405.

*************

    14 x 70, 3 BR Mobile Home, 2 BA, all appliances furnished, including water. Reference & deposit required. No pets. Ellendale area. Call 828-850-1764.

*************

    LOT FOR RENT for a 3 BR Mobile Home in  Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832.

*************

    NICE 2 BR Mobile Home for rent near Taylorsville. $400 rent, $400 deposit. No pets of any kind. Please call 828-303-8570 and leave your full name and phone number.

*************

    BETHLEHEM. 2 BR Brick Duplex, extra nice appliances, heat pump, washer/dryer hookup on dead end street. No pets.  $495 per month, plus deposit with lease. Call 828-495-7302 or 828-310-0991.

*************

CREST KNOLLS APTS

    Taking applications for a 2 BR unit available NOW that is Section 8. Rental Assistance subject to availability. Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities regardless of age, subject to availability. $25 appl fee, credit/criminal check reqd. Visit us at 2 Crest Knolls Dr in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tues 9am-1pm, Wed. 10am-2pm and Thurs. 3-7. Call 828-632-8206 for more info. Equal Housing Opportunity. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management, an equal opportunity provider and employer.

*************

RIDGEWAY APTS

    Now accepting applications for 2BR units NOW available. Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities regardless of age, subject to availability. Rental Assistance available. Rent based on income. $25 appl. fee, credit/criminal ck reqd. Located at 2 Crest Knolls St SE Apt 16-B in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tues 9am-1pm, Wed. 10am-2pm and Thurs. 2-6 pm or call 828-632-8206 for appt or more info. Equal Housing Opportunity. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management an equal opportunity provider and employer.

*************

    MOBILE HOME, 3 BR, 2 BA, 2 covered porches, Ellendale Community. No pets. Call 828-612-7342.

*************

    TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent one bedroom house in Liledoun area. No pets or smoking allowed. Must have references. $375 per month with $300 deposit. Call 828-632-3444 or 828-315-1400. Also, taking applications to rent a lot for mobile home in Liledoun area. Must have references. Call 828-632-3444 or 828-315-1400.

*************

    3 BR, 2 BA Modular Home, Hiddenite area, close to school, central heat & air, $28,000. Call 704-682-7174.

*************

    FOR LEASE — Commercial building for lease in Taylorsville.  Window display, easy access, and paved parking lot.  $600/month. Call Marty Pennell, Weichert Realtors, 828-446-6696.

 

  1. Hannah Kerley on November 8, 2016 at 6:24 pm

    Are there any other places to rent other than the ones posted located in Alexander County? Looking for a house or doublewide.

    • Editor on November 9, 2016 at 1:19 am

      We will have updated For Rent ads later today on the website, Wednesday afternoon.

    • Jackie Hickman on February 7, 2017 at 8:10 pm

      Looking for a house or mobile home that excepts section 8. Which is guaranteed money every month for rent. Please contact me ASAP!
      Thank You,
      Jackie Hickman

  2. Tori A Browning on November 28, 2016 at 4:12 pm

    Looking for a 2-3bd house that allows pets!

  3. Chris Brown on December 1, 2016 at 10:06 am

    Do you have any 3 bedrooms that will be posted before Christmas?

  4. Katie on December 8, 2016 at 11:25 am

    Looking for a 4 br locally for $1200ish /month. Large breed gentle well trained dogs must be allowed.

  5. Lisa on December 28, 2016 at 9:13 am

    I am looking for at a 2 or 3 bdrm in Alexander County that allows a small dog 4 yrs old fully house broken and accepts Section 8 by the end of July when lease is up or possibly sooner in the price range of 500 or less. Thank you and have a blessed day!!

  6. Marlena Mudd on January 14, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Looking for Rent or Rent to own houses. 3+ bedrooms and 1+ bathroom. Allows pets. Preferably in the Hoddenite area or close enough to Hiddenite Elementary school. Please contact me. Thank you.

  7. Daniel Dennik on January 23, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Looking for 3-4 bedroom rental that allows dogs in Alexander co.

  8. Michael mills on January 24, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Looking for a 2 bedroom mobile home. Asap. Hiddenite area or Taylorsville. However willing to accept other options. Price range $350-450 monthly. Please contact asap if you have something available. Thank you

  9. Ann Vance on February 11, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Looking for 2-3 bedroom home that ALLOWS small indoor house trained dog ..n Alexander county

