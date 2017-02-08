50% OFF 1ST MONTH

(With Ad)

A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES February 28, 2017. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

2 BR Mobile Home $485/month, $485/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

TWO 2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

2 BR, 1 BA, MOBILE HOME, $290 per month, $200 deposit. Call Max Burgess, 828-632-3769 or 828-514-2427.

MOBILE HOME – 2 BR, 1 BA. Background check required. Call 828-256-2405.

14 x 70, 3 BR Mobile Home, 2 BA, all appliances furnished, including water. Reference & deposit required. No pets. Ellendale area. Call 828-850-1764.

LOT FOR RENT for a 3 BR Mobile Home in Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832.

NICE 2 BR Mobile Home for rent near Taylorsville. $400 rent, $400 deposit. No pets of any kind. Please call 828-303-8570 and leave your full name and phone number.

BETHLEHEM. 2 BR Brick Duplex, extra nice appliances, heat pump, washer/dryer hookup on dead end street. No pets. $495 per month, plus deposit with lease. Call 828-495-7302 or 828-310-0991.

CREST KNOLLS APTS

Taking applications for a 2 BR unit available NOW that is Section 8. Rental Assistance subject to availability. Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities regardless of age, subject to availability. $25 appl fee, credit/criminal check reqd. Visit us at 2 Crest Knolls Dr in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tues 9am-1pm, Wed. 10am-2pm and Thurs. 3-7. Call 828-632-8206 for more info. Equal Housing Opportunity. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management, an equal opportunity provider and employer.

RIDGEWAY APTS

Now accepting applications for 2BR units NOW available. Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities regardless of age, subject to availability. Rental Assistance available. Rent based on income. $25 appl. fee, credit/criminal ck reqd. Located at 2 Crest Knolls St SE Apt 16-B in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tues 9am-1pm, Wed. 10am-2pm and Thurs. 2-6 pm or call 828-632-8206 for appt or more info. Equal Housing Opportunity. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management an equal opportunity provider and employer.

MOBILE HOME, 3 BR, 2 BA, 2 covered porches, Ellendale Community. No pets. Call 828-612-7342.

TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent one bedroom house in Liledoun area. No pets or smoking allowed. Must have references. $375 per month with $300 deposit. Call 828-632-3444 or 828-315-1400. Also, taking applications to rent a lot for mobile home in Liledoun area. Must have references. Call 828-632-3444 or 828-315-1400.

3 BR, 2 BA Modular Home, Hiddenite area, close to school, central heat & air, $28,000. Call 704-682-7174.

FOR LEASE — Commercial building for lease in Taylorsville. Window display, easy access, and paved parking lot. $600/month. Call Marty Pennell, Weichert Realtors, 828-446-6696.