Metoka Willowdean “Dean” Overcash Bruce, 75, of Hiddenite, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.

Dean was born February 17, 1941, in Iredell County, daughter of the late Clyde Allison Overcash and Carrie Ethel Dickens Overcash. Dean was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and worked at WTLK/WACB radio station for over 28 years. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Kenneth Overcash.

She leaves to cherish the memory of her life her husband, J. C. Bruce of the home; two sons, Mike Bruce, and Daren Bruce and wife Leah; a daughter, Kerry Bruce, all of Hiddenite; a brother, Lee Roy Overcash and wife Sandra of Troutman; seven grandchildren, Chris Bruce, Kayla Bruce, and Amelia Bruce of Taylorsville, Matt Bruce of Granite Falls, Colton Lombardi, Calen Lombardi, and Allison Turner, all of Hiddenite; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Fairview Baptist Church. Rev. Durant Barr and Rev. J B Parker will officiate. The family will receive friends after the service at the church’s fellowship hall.

Memorials may be given to Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

