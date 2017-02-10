February 14, 2017

Man airlifted after crashing underneath semi-trailer

| | 2
IMGP7219 web

The driver of this Jeep Cherokee is hospitalized after crashing on the night of February 9 on NC 90 East near Taylorsville Glass Inc.

A Hiddenite man is hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into a parked car and semi-trailers along NC 90 East in Taylorsville.

According to Taylorsville Police Chief Dennis James, the wreck occurred on Thursday, February 9, about 9 p.m. on NC 90 East at the intersection with Hammer Road near Taylorsville Glass Inc.
The wreck report filed by Sgt. Richard Taylor of the Taylorsville Police Dept. identified the driver as George Wayne Jones, II, age 18 of Cheatham Ford Road, Hiddenite. He was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee owned by Melanie Elaine Jones, also of Cheatham Ford Road.

The Jeep was traveling east on NC 90 when it went left of center, left the road, and crashed into a parked 1996 Ford Mustang convertible belonging to Wallace Ballard of Sam Poole Lane, Taylorsville.

The force of the crash pushed the Mustang out of the way. Jones’ Jeep then continued a few feet further, crashing into two parked semi-trailers. One trailer is owned by Ballard and the other is owned by Douglas & Sons, Inc., of Statesville.

Chief James said that Jones was the only occupant of the Jeep. Jones was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers, then transported by Alexander County EMS to Iredell Medical Center in Statesville, where he was then airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Police have learned that Jones is expected to survive the crash, despite suffering severe head injuries.

The report estimated Jones’ speed before the crash at 60 mph, and 55 at the time of impact. The posted speed limit on that portion of NC 90 is 35 mph.

IMGP7221 web

A man driving a Jeep Cherokee was severely injured when he drove left of center and off NC 90 East, crashing into this Ford Mustang as well as two of the three parked semi-trailers next to Taylorsville Glass Inc.

 

IMGP7236 web

This parked Mustang was ruined after a Jeep veered off NC 90 and crashed into it on Thursday night, February 9, 2017.

 

IMGP7233 web

The driver of this Jeep Cherokee is hospitalized after crashing on the night of February 9 on NC 90 East near Taylorsville Glass Inc.

 

Posted in Breaking News, News

2 Comments

  1. Brenda and david scott on February 10, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Prayers for all

    Reply
  2. Casey Oxenitne on February 11, 2017 at 11:31 am

    We are praying buddy

    Reply

Leave a Comment