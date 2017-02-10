Man airlifted after crashing underneath semi-trailer

A Hiddenite man is hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into a parked car and semi-trailers along NC 90 East in Taylorsville.

According to Taylorsville Police Chief Dennis James, the wreck occurred on Thursday, February 9, about 9 p.m. on NC 90 East at the intersection with Hammer Road near Taylorsville Glass Inc.

The wreck report filed by Sgt. Richard Taylor of the Taylorsville Police Dept. identified the driver as George Wayne Jones, II, age 18 of Cheatham Ford Road, Hiddenite. He was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee owned by Melanie Elaine Jones, also of Cheatham Ford Road.

The Jeep was traveling east on NC 90 when it went left of center, left the road, and crashed into a parked 1996 Ford Mustang convertible belonging to Wallace Ballard of Sam Poole Lane, Taylorsville.

The force of the crash pushed the Mustang out of the way. Jones’ Jeep then continued a few feet further, crashing into two parked semi-trailers. One trailer is owned by Ballard and the other is owned by Douglas & Sons, Inc., of Statesville.

Chief James said that Jones was the only occupant of the Jeep. Jones was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers, then transported by Alexander County EMS to Iredell Medical Center in Statesville, where he was then airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Police have learned that Jones is expected to survive the crash, despite suffering severe head injuries.

The report estimated Jones’ speed before the crash at 60 mph, and 55 at the time of impact. The posted speed limit on that portion of NC 90 is 35 mph.