Local man arrested in stolen statue case

On Thursday, February 16, 2017, members of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on the larceny of the concrete rooster. Officers arrested Andrew Emilious Justice, a white male, age 32 of Taylorsville. Justice was charged with Felony Larceny, Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property, and Reckless Driving to Endanger. The Felony Larceny charge stemmed from the theft of the rooster. The Injury to Real Property was a result of damage done to All Healing Springs Road and Lambert Fork Road, this being property of the State of North Carolina, where broken pieces of the rooster were located. The Reckless Driving occurred on Zeb Watts Road in Taylorsville.

The tractor that is believed to have been used in the larceny of the concrete rooster was located off of Zeb Watts Road in Taylorsville. White paint was located on the forks of the tractor. The paint is believed to have come from the rooster when the larceny occurred. Only pieces of the rooster have been located.

Mr. Justice was transported to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center, where he was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. A first appearance date is scheduled for Monday, February 20, 2017.