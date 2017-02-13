February 21, 2017

Local man arrested in stolen statue case

| | 1

This concrete chicken statue, weighing over 1,000 lbs., was stolen during Feb. 10-11 from All Healing Springs Road and broken pieces were later recovered. An arrest has been made in the case.


The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in an unusual larceny that occurred over the weekend.
 
The larceny occurred on All Healing Springs Road, about a half-mile off of US 64/90 west of Taylorsville, according to Sheriff Chris Bowman. Between the hours of 8:00 PM on February 11, 2017, and 9:00 AM on February 12, 2017, when a large concrete chicken was stolen from the property of Pete Gilleland, located on All Healing Springs Road.
 
The chicken statue weighed over 1,000 lbs. and was over 3 feet tall. The base of the statue was located several miles away near the 3100 block of All Healing Springs Road.
 

UPDATE: ARREST MADE FEB. 16

Andrew E. Justice was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with felony larceny and other crimes in connection with the theft of a chicken statue.

On Thursday, February 16, 2017, members of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on the larceny of the concrete rooster. Officers arrested Andrew Emilious Justice, a white male, age 32 of Taylorsville. Justice was charged with Felony Larceny, Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property, and Reckless Driving to Endanger. The Felony Larceny charge stemmed from the theft of the rooster. The Injury to Real Property was a result of damage done to All Healing Springs Road and Lambert Fork Road, this being property of the State of North Carolina, where broken pieces of the rooster were located. The Reckless Driving occurred on Zeb Watts Road in Taylorsville.

The tractor that is believed to have been used in the larceny of the concrete rooster was located off of Zeb Watts Road in Taylorsville. White paint was located on the forks of the tractor. The paint is believed to have come from the rooster when the larceny occurred. Only pieces of the rooster have been located.

Mr. Justice was transported to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center, where he was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. A first appearance date is scheduled for Monday, February 20, 2017.

Posted in Breaking News, News

1 Comment

  1. Russ Harrow on February 18, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Hate this happened, but on the humorous side, do you call the broken pieces of the rooster “chicken nuggets”?

    Reply

Leave a Comment