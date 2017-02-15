Patricia Ann McMillan Bertoncini Starnes, 66, of Bradley Farm Road, Statesville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday February 15, 2017 at her residence.

She was born October 3, 1950, in Iredell County, daughter of the late John McMillan and Edith Little McMillan.

A private memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Fairview Baptist Church, Statesville.

