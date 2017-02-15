February 21, 2017

Patricia Ann McMillan Bertoncini Starnes

Patricia Ann McMillan Bertoncini Starnes, 66, of Bradley Farm Road, Statesville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday February 15, 2017 at her residence.

She was born October 3, 1950, in Iredell County, daughter of the late John McMillan and Edith Little McMillan.

A private memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Fairview Baptist Church, Statesville.

  1. Larry Gregory on February 20, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Sorry for your loss. I went to school with Patricia at Monticello.

