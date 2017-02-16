Robert Stuart Hampton, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away after an extended illness on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

He served two years in the US Army and 25 years in the National Guard. He was of the Lutheran faith and was a member at Salem Lutheran Church. In his spare time, he loved to restore old cars back to their original beauty.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 45 years, Faye B. Hampton; three sons, Robert Daniel Hampton and wife Tina, Jason Colby Hampton and wife Beth, and Ben Edward Hampton and wife Adrienne; a twin brother, Roger Steven Hampton; a sister, Debbie Hampton Drum; five grandchildren, Ashlyn, Alyssa, Riley, Alexis, and Calista; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Hampton, and mother, Glenna Faye T. Hampton.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 18, 2017, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will be Sunday, February 19, 2:00 p.m., at Salem Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Ray Olhendorff will be officiating.

