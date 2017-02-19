Daniel Allen Shook, 60, of Circle Trail Drive, Rural Hall, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at his home.

He was born March 24, 1956, in Bitburg, Germany, son of the late Carl Edgar Shook, Sr. and Anna Marie Scheck Shook. He worked for D & S Forklift Repair before becoming disabled. He was a believer of Jesus Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two baby daughters, Stephanie and Savannah; three brothers, Randy Shook, Keith Warren Shook, and Sidney Malcolm Shook; and a sister, Susie Shook Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Shook of the home; a son, Randy Shook and wife Kristi, and granddaughter, Angie Jones and husband Wesley, and great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Rylee, Gabrielle, and William of Fisher, Illinois; a son, Jody Shook and wife Leslie, grandchildren, Belle, Gracie, Gabriel, and Lily of Hiddenite; a daughter, Amy McCaslin, and grandchildren, Brittanie and Emily; a daughter, Shannon Shook, and grandchild, Connor of Lenoir; a daughter, Sabrina Shook, and grandchildren, Savannah and Malachi of Granite Falls; and a son, C. J. Shook of Taylorsville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Tim Houser and Jody Shook will officiate. The burial will follow in the Shook Family Cemetery, in Hiddenite. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at Chapman Funeral Home.

