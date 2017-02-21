School Board plans special called meeting Feb. 22 at 12:30 pm

A Special Called Meeting of the Alexander County Board of Education will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Conference Room, 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, according to a BOE press release.

The sole purpose of the meeting is distribution of the NC Dept. of Public Instruction’s Facility Survey & Recommendations Report. No action will be taken at this meeting.

This state survey was requested last year by the school board, following discussion and public meetings on the possible consolidation of Taylorsville Elementary School with other schools in the county.