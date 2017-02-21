Woman accused of receiving stolen vehicles

On Thursday, February 16, 2017, members of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sandra Kelley, age 66 of Taylorsville.

She was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Felony Receiving Stolen Goods/Property. Her arrest stemmed from an investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office in reference to stolen vehicles delivered to her residence from out of state.

The vehicles were purchased on a fraudulent credit card, along with furniture, motors, and various electronics. The value on these stolen items is approximately $57,000. The stolen items were shipped to Kelley’s address from across the country, where she would then re-ship the items to countries overseas. All stolen items were obtained by various attempts of identity theft.

Kelley was also arrested in September 2016 for similar crimes. Investigators executed a search warrant at Kelley’s residence.

She was given a $100,000 secured bond and a first appearance February 20 in Alexander County District Court on the new charges.