Woman accused of receiving stolen vehicles
On Thursday, February 16, 2017, members of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sandra Kelley, age 66 of Taylorsville.
She was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Felony Receiving Stolen Goods/Property. Her arrest stemmed from an investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office in reference to stolen vehicles delivered to her residence from out of state.
The vehicles were purchased on a fraudulent credit card, along with furniture, motors, and various electronics. The value on these stolen items is approximately $57,000. The stolen items were shipped to Kelley’s address from across the country, where she would then re-ship the items to countries overseas. All stolen items were obtained by various attempts of identity theft.
Kelley was also arrested in September 2016 for similar crimes. Investigators executed a search warrant at Kelley’s residence.
She was given a $100,000 secured bond and a first appearance February 20 in Alexander County District Court on the new charges.
I do not know this woman but if you do the crime, you need to do the time. I hope some slick lawyer in Alexander Co. does not get her off because of her age. I have 5 years on her and I still work hard to make a living. If I found some EASY way to make money like this woman, it would number one be sin and number two be illegal. No slap on the hand for this woman, she did the crime and IF convicted needs to do the time in the big house. WE all wish we could have more, do more, be more but God expects us to be satisfied with just enough and if He blesses you with more, great, but you have earned that blessing honestly and not a the expense of someone else . so again do the crime and do the time.. Time to get TOUGH on crime and especially drugs in Alexander Co.
There must be some mistake Sandy Kelley is one of the most honest people I know. I was her maid of honor when her and Steve moved here from Maryland in 1995. I worked at Iredell memorial hospital in the operating room and she was hired in the OR as well in 1995. My husband and I befriended her and Steve because they did not know anyone in this area. Both Steve and Sandy had been in the military and my husband was a veteran also. I worked with Sandy in OR for about 22 years and find this impossible to believe! She taught us the legalities of charting and has published articles in the RN magazine as well. She is a hard working person! I really pray this not true!