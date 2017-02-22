FOR RENT
50% OFF 1ST MONTH
(With Ad)
A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES February 28, 2017. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
STORAGE SPACE
For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.
NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.
2 BR Mobile Home $485/month, $485/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.
TWO 2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.
1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.
2 BR, 1 BA, MOBILE HOME, $290 per month, $200 deposit. Call Max Burgess, 828-632-3769 or 828-514-2427.
LOT FOR RENT for a 3 BR Mobile Home in Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832.
NICE 2 BR Mobile Home for rent near Taylorsville. $400 rent, $400 deposit. No pets of any kind. Please call 828-303-8570 and leave your full name and phone number.
3 BR, 2 BA Modular Home, Hiddenite area, close to school, central heat & air, $28,000. Call 704-682-7174.
FOR LEASE — Commercial building for lease in Taylorsville. Window display, easy access, and paved parking lot. $600/month. Call Marty Pennell, Weichert Realtors, 828-446-6696.
RIDGEWAY APTS
Immediate occupancy for 1BR and 2BR units! Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. Rental Assistance available. Rent based on income. $25 appl. fee, credit/criminal check reqd. Office located at 2 Crest Knolls St SE Apt 16-B in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tu 9am-1pm, W 10am-2pm & Th 2pm-6 or call 828-632-8206 for appointment or more info. Equal Housing Opportunity. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management an equal opportunity provider and employer.
TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent one bedroom house in Liledoun area; also a lot for mobile home. No pets, smoking or parties. Must have references. Call 828-632-3444 or 828-315-1400.
CREST KNOLLS APTS
Immediate opening for a 2BR unit available NOW that is Section 8. Taking applications for 1 & 3 BR. Rental Assistance subject to availability. Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities regardless to age, subject to availability. $25 appl fee, credit/criminal check reqd. Visit us at 2 Crest Knolls Dr in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tues 9am-1pm, Wed. 10am-2pm and Thurs. 2-6. Call 828-632-8206 for more info. Equal Housing Opportunity. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management, an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Are there any other places to rent other than the ones posted located in Alexander County? Looking for a house or doublewide.
We will have updated For Rent ads later today on the website, Wednesday afternoon.
Looking for a house or mobile home that excepts section 8. Which is guaranteed money every month for rent. Please contact me ASAP!
Thank You,
Jackie Hickman
Looking for a 2-3bd house that allows pets!
Do you have any 3 bedrooms that will be posted before Christmas?
Looking for a 4 br locally for $1200ish /month. Large breed gentle well trained dogs must be allowed.
I am looking for at a 2 or 3 bdrm in Alexander County that allows a small dog 4 yrs old fully house broken and accepts Section 8 by the end of July when lease is up or possibly sooner in the price range of 500 or less. Thank you and have a blessed day!!
Looking for Rent or Rent to own houses. 3+ bedrooms and 1+ bathroom. Allows pets. Preferably in the Hoddenite area or close enough to Hiddenite Elementary school. Please contact me. Thank you.
Looking for 3-4 bedroom rental that allows dogs in Alexander co.
Looking for a 2 bedroom mobile home. Asap. Hiddenite area or Taylorsville. However willing to accept other options. Price range $350-450 monthly. Please contact asap if you have something available. Thank you
Looking for 2-3 bedroom home that ALLOWS small indoor house trained dog ..n Alexander county
Need small Warehouse large enough to park two to three vehicles in and store a few things in. In or near the town of Taylorsville
ISO 2+ bedroom place that will allow at least 1 dog. Need end of march or on april 1st. 828-404-8791