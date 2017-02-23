Margaret Jones Dula, 81, of Sunset Drive, Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Dula was born February 20, 1936, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Edward Eugene Jones and Della Louise Mayes Jones.

She had worked as a seamstress for Blue Bell Industries before retiring. She was a member of Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church.

Margaret loved gardening, quilting, sewing and house making, but most of all she loved taking care of and being with her family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Naomi Millsaps; and five brothers, Waitsel Jones, Rev. Glen Jones, George Jones, Donnie Lee Jones, and Charlie Edward Jones.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 62 years, Hill Jr. Dula of Taylorsville; a daughter, Glenda Dula Moore of Taylorsville; a son, Thomas Eugene Dula and wife Monica of Taylorsville; two grandsons, Christopher Dula and Justin Dula, both of Taylorsville; five sisters, Angell Brown of Columbus, Ohio, Martha Jones, Brenda Jones, Loretta Boston and husband Jonathan, all of Taylorsville, Gail Harbison and husband Gary of Morganton, and Rev. L. Macy Jones of Taylorsville; two sisters-in-law, Rev. Linda Jones of Columbus, Ohio, and Barbara Ann Jones of Scotts; and three god-children, LaToya Mallard, Morgan Parsons, and Kyle Linney.

A Home-going service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Leroy Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Anthony Boston, Keenan Jones, Bruce Newland, Waitsel Van Jones, Elton Parsons, and Frankie Millsaps.

Memorials may be made to: National Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Ave. Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062.

