Sarah Charlotte Jones, 76, of Sommer-Dillan Lane, Taylorsville, passed away Monday, February 27, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Jones was born February 16, 1941, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William Hunter Eachus and Edna Mae Moffett Eachus.

She had retired from Snyder Paper and attended Oak Grove Baptist Church, in Millers Creek.

She loved working crossword puzzles, arts and crafts, and especially enjoyed coloring and painting.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Hobert G. Jones of the home; two daughters, Kathy Jean Jones of Moses Lake, Washington, and Karen Jones Canipe and husband Thomas of Taylorsville; two sons, Alan Ray Jones of Milton Freewater, Oregon, and Dennis Eugene Jones and wife Laura of Dayton, Washington; a brother, Robert Eachus of Coatesville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Mary Karos of New York; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 3, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jay Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Ronnie Byrd, Thomas Canipe, Matthew Byrd, Randy Turpin, Harold Jones, and Dale Jones.

Memorials may be made to: Pace@Home, 1915 Fairgrove Church Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be made to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

