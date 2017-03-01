Judy Diane Payne Matlock, 71, of Stony Point, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, after a brief illness.

She was born April 10, 1945, in Stony Point, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Charlie Ray Payne, Sr. and Nellie Marie Adams Payne. Judy grew up in the New Salem Presbyterian Church Community.

She retired from the Alexander County School system with 28 years in food service and 33 years as a school bus driver. She served as a youth director, Sunday School Teacher, music director, choir member, and member of several women’s groups while a member of Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church.

Judy was an avid reader, loved to cook, garden, crochet, quilt, travel, and shop. She loved her family and always cherished the times she had to spend with them. She was a strong Christian and displayed a vibrant witness for Christ throughout her entire life.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Matlock Sipe; two sisters, Carolyn Payne Wolfe and Geraldine “Gerri” Payne Goble; and two brothers, Charlie Ray Payne, Jr. and Foy Payne.

She is survived by her loving husband, Harold G. “Midge” Matlock of the home; two sons, Mark Matlock and Michael Matlock and wife Robin; three grandchildren, Madeline, Raleigh and Isaac Matlock; two sisters, Fern Payne Kiker and husband Carl, and Toni Payne Smith and husband Larry; two brothers, Phil Payne and wife Judy, and David Payne and wife Shirley; brothers-in-law, Earl Goble and James Matlock; her sister-in-law, Hilda Payne; and she was blessed to have 29 nephews and nieces; and 61 grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church. Rev. Scott Atkins and Rev. Eric Yelton will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be given to Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church “Parking Lot Fund”, 403 Mt Wesley Church Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Matlock Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Judy Payne Matlock.