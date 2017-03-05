Terry Lee Mecimore, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Brian Center Hickory East, after a brief illness.

He was born October 7 1950, in Alexander County, son of the late James Thad Mecimore and Margaret Inez McLain Mecimore Rash. He was a former employee of Mitchell Gold Furniture.

He is survived by a daughter, Teresa M. Smith of Taylorsville; a son, Chad Mecimore of Stony Point; a step-daughter, Tracy Chapman of Statesville; two brothers, Carroll Mecimore of Sherrills Ford, and John Wayne Mecimore of Taylorsville; and three sisters, Jackie Long of Cornelius, Diane McAlpine of Taylorsville, and Kathy Broadway of Biscoe.

No formal services are planned at this time.

