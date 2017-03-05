Terry Lee Mecimore
Terry Lee Mecimore, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Brian Center Hickory East, after a brief illness.
He was born October 7 1950, in Alexander County, son of the late James Thad Mecimore and Margaret Inez McLain Mecimore Rash. He was a former employee of Mitchell Gold Furniture.
He is survived by a daughter, Teresa M. Smith of Taylorsville; a son, Chad Mecimore of Stony Point; a step-daughter, Tracy Chapman of Statesville; two brothers, Carroll Mecimore of Sherrills Ford, and John Wayne Mecimore of Taylorsville; and three sisters, Jackie Long of Cornelius, Diane McAlpine of Taylorsville, and Kathy Broadway of Biscoe.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Terry was awesome could make you laugh both of mine and John Wayne daughter’s loved. Him very much he loved going drag racing with Wayne Cynthia and Angela Angela was born on his birthday will always remember him