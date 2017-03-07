Tommy Richard Kirby, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

He was born to Horace and Esther Kirby in Caldwell County. Tommy was employed by Sherrill Furniture and worked there for over 20 years. He was a member at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors, especially farming, and loved his bluegrass music. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam Era.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bernice Starnes of Atlanta, Georgia; and brothers, H.P. (Pete) Kirby and Max S. Kirby.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Lynda Hefner Kirby; two sons, Donavon Kirby and wife Jennifer of Hickory, and Phillip Kirby of Nashville, Tennessee; four sisters, Sarah Corne, Hallie Hefner and husband Bill, Martha Langley and husband Gattis, and Susie Barlow; two brothers, Don Kirby Sr. and wife Sarah, and Lindsey Kirby and wife Ann; a number of nieces and nephews; and his grand-buddies, Courtney Hill and Jamey Fulbright of Vale, and Emily and Abby Haas of Lenoir.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Gordon West will be officiating. N.C. Army National Guard will afford Military Honors.

Memorials can be made to: Education Foundation Inc, 1914 Hickory Blvd. SW, Lenoir, NC 28645 (write “Oak Hill Technology Fund” in the memo line of the check); or Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

