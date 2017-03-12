Joy Marilyn Brunk Homsley, 92, of Taylorsville, went home to her Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2017. We believe she was just tired of our shenanigans.

Born on August 4, 1924, in Fairview, West Virginia, she was the daughter of James R. Brunk and Nora Macil Pittman Brunk. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1942, and went on to earn her Business Degree from the University of Bowling Green. She was a member of White Plains Baptist Church.

In her 92 years, Joy was adventurous and never afraid of a challenge. She did not do anything halfway, and she did everything with love and a joyful spirit. She was a devoted Christian, loving mother, loyal wife, magical grandmother, classically trained dancer, executive secretary, farmer of chickens and turkeys, real estate agent, story teller, peacemaker, card shark, choir singer, Sunday School teacher, friend, seeker of knowledge, rooter for the underdog, collector of odd things that none of the rest of us have found a use for yet, prayer warrior, musician, survivor, caretaker, clown, compassionate in heart, and unrelenting in her faith.

Joy was also an extensive wanderer. She lived in Miami, Brazil, Austria-Vienna, East Texas (where she raised her chickens and her child), Pennsylvania, and Jacksonville, Florida (where she lived until her retirement from Young Life). She spent her remaining golden years in Taylorsville, living with her daughter and grandchildren. (She also said if these were the golden years they were awful rusty.)

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dorothy Aliff.

Joy is survived by her family, who will cherish her memory and ponder her stockpile of broken beaded necklaces. Her only daughter, Barbara Jo Byrd and husband Gene; her three granddaughters, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, Amy Johnson (Larry, April, Ashlen, Tony, Joseph, and Ryder), and Joylyn Hicks (Benny and Abagail), and Nora Davie (Billy, Elliotte, and EJ). She also leaves a niece and nephew she loved immensely, Jean and Bob Hudgins of Lakeland, Florida, and Bob & Linda Aliff of Pendergrass, Georgia.

Joy loved four things above all else: her Lord, her girls, her chocolate, and her Coca-Cola.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 19, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at White Plains Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Tony Daniels and Rev. Steve Dagenhart officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Plains Baptist Church @ 2901 Hwy 90 E, Taylorsville, NC 28681; The Decision America Tour c/o Franklin Graham @ PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; or we ask that you make someone feeling under the weather a baked potato or toast, put on a floppy traveling hat and go on a road trip, or that you tell someone you love that when they smile their eyes light up like magic. It’s what Joy would do.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

