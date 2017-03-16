Benny Burr, 70, of McCarran Trail, Statesville, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Burr was born March 20, 1946, in Chesterfield, South Carolina, the son of the late Henry Eugene Burr and Sarah Elizabeth Maree Burr.

He was a farm manager and was a member of Love Valley Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed hunting, boating, and playing the guitar.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by seven sisters and three brothers.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gay Burr of the home; two sons, Johnny Burr and wife Kim of Union Grove, and Thomas Williams and wife Veronica of Statesville; two grandsons, Scott Burr and Sam Williams; a great-grandson, Wyatt Burr; and a sister, Brenda Minor of Reidsville.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

