Willis “Fuzz” Mayes, Sr., 78, of Linney Mountain Road, Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Mr. Mayes was born February 7, 1939, in Alexander County, the son of the late Charles Rodney Millsaps and Nellie Mildred Mayes.

He had worked for Comm-Scope for 19 years before retiring. He was a member of New Zion Baptist Church and was a member of the Mason’s. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Grace Flowers Mayes.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Barbara Wasson Mayes; four daughters, Clarissa El and husband Seth of Charlotte, Theresa Mayes, Ingrid Smith and husband Marvin, all of Taylorsville, and Zenobia Gaines and husband Chris of Lenoir; a son, Willis Mayes, Jr. and wife Tonya of Taylorsville; three step-children, Angela Barker of Charlotte, Reginald Barker and wife Christi of Hickory, and Craig Barker and wife Sukari of Taylorsville; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Summa Watts of Taylorsville; a brother, Jerry Mayes and wife Clara of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The home-going service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at New Zion Baptist Church. Rev. Frank R. Butler, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy 90 East, Taylorsville. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state from 5-8 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Pallbearers include: his grandsons and nephews.

Flower bearers include: his granddaughters, nieces, and friends.

Memorials may be made to: National Kidney Association, 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062.

