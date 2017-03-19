Orville James “O.J.” Honeycutt, 83, of Stony Point, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017 at home.

He was born April 7, 1933, the only child to the late Jessie James and Anna Pearl Bare Honeycutt. O.J. was a graduate of Stony Point High School and served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1957.

O.J. was a simple man. He enjoyed playing any kind of cards, day or night, with his buddies at the VFW. He enjoyed the Waffle House, Pepsi, vanilla ice cream, and the Andy Griffith Show.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children, Helen Marie Fullbright Honeycutt.

He is survived by his children, Marie Honeycutt Rector (Jimmy), Terry Honeycutt Benfield from Stony Point, Angela Honeycutt Brown (Adam) from Knoxville, Tennessee, and Orville James Honeycutt, Jr. “Buddy” of Stony Point. O.J. is also survived by his grandchildren, Chasity Rector Wray, Lisa Marie Rector, Jordan Marie Chapman, Heather Sumpter, and Jonathan Swink; great-grandchildren, Ashton Sherrod and Anna Keever, who dearly loved her Honeycutt.

O.J.’s request was to have a private service. A private service was conducted on Monday, March 20, 2017 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Rich Mitch Rash officiated. Burial followed in the Stony Point Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Hospice and Home Care of Alexander County for all the care and love given to O.J. and his family the past three months and request donations be made to Hospice and Home Care of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

