Elvin Grady Jolly, 80, of 3rd Ave. SE, Taylorsville, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mr. Jolly was born June 21, 1936, in Alexander County, the son of the late Lawrence Jolly and Maidlean Chapman Jolly.

He had worked as a truck driver for Sherrills Furniture before retiring in 2001, and was a member of First Baptist Church.

He loved antique cars, having collected several through the years. He enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Blake Jolly, and an infant brother.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Janice Jolly of the home; a daughter, Jackie Jolly Bowman and husband Dale of Taylorsville; two sons, Lee Jolly and Jody Jolly and wife Quintina, all of Taylorsville; two granddaughters, Jessica Kale and husband Brandon of Hiddenite, and JoLeigh Kirby and husband Dr. Caleb Kirby of Stony Point; a great-granddaughter, Rayna Kale; a sister, Mary Faye Cline of Taylorsville; and a brother, Winfred “Teany” Jolly and wife Martha of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be at Noon, Saturday, March 25, 2017 at First Baptist Church. Rev. Dan Redding will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Darren Jolly, Vince Jolly, Bradley Cline, Raymond Kerley, Kenny Wike, and Roy Bentley.

Honorary pallbearers include the Fellowship Sunday School Class.

