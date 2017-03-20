Leonard Cline, 94, of Deerfield Lane, Taylorsville, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Mr. Cline was born September 15, 1922, in Alexander County, the son of the late Moses Uriah Cline and Naomi Ruth Austin Cline.

He was a US Army veteran, who had served in WWII and was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church.

He had worked in the furniture industry as a supervisor. He was a woodworker, making furniture in his spare time. He also loved gardening.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Kirby Cline; two sons, Glenn Martin Cline and Edwin Kenneth Cline; two sisters, Lenabelle Simmons and Willie Hood; and two brothers, Connelly Cline and Larry Cline.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Vicky Kerley and husband Randy of Taylorsville; a daughter-in-law, Audrey Cline of Millers Creek; two granddaughters, Lori Cline Johnson and husband Ray of Greensboro, and Emily Schwandt and husband Danny of Hickory; a grandson, Kevin Cline and wife Rachel of Durham; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Grace Cline and Jonah Leonard Cline; three sisters, Violet Deal of Hickory, Pat Hefner of Taylorsville, and Carolyn Hines and husband David of Taylorsville; and four brothers, Eugene Cline, and Luther Cline and wife Margie, all of Taylorsville, Bobby Cline of Hickory, and Fred Cline and wife Helen of Asheville.

The funeral service will be at 4 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2017, at Shiloh Lutheran Church, in Bethlehem. Rev. David Hefner will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Shiloh Lutheran Church.

Pallbearers include: Mark Bowman, Lee Simmons, Mark Cline, Ricky Cline, Wade Cline, and Dannie Ritchie.

Memorials may be made to: Shiloh Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1011 Shiloh Church Road, Hickory, NC 28601.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Cline Family.