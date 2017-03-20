St. Patrick’s Day stabbing: two injured, one arrested

A Statesville man has been arrested after authorities say he stabbed two people in the Stony Point area over the weekend.

On Friday, March 17, 2017, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the 911 Office received a call for officers to respond to a residence on Johnny Martin Lane in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival at the residence, officers found that two individuals had been stabbed, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

The disturbance was due to a domestic disagreement, Bowman related.

Alexander County EMS responded. Both victims refused treatment by EMS and advised they would seek their own treatment. At the time officers arrived on the scene, the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening. The Sheriff said the victims’ names are not being released.

Travis Lamont Bennett, age 42 of Statesville, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with two counts of Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. He was transported to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center, where he was placed under a $250,000 secured bond and a first appearance was held on these charges Monday, March 20, 2017, in Alexander County District Court.

Bennett was additionally charged with a Parole Violation on Monday, March 20, 2017, by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. (Bowman said Bennett had been released from prison on parole on March 4, 2017.) Bennett was placed in custody without a bond, with a parole hearing scheduled for a later date.

NC Dept. of Public Safety’s records show that Bennett was on parole after serving nearly nine years in prison following his 2008 conviction for some 18 crimes, including habitual felon, breaking and entering, and several larcenies.