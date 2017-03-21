James Clarence “J.C.” Julian, 78, of Stony Point, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at his home, after a lengthy illness.

He was born August 23, 1938, in Granville County, son of the late William Henry Julian and Carrie Hazel Phillips Julian. “J.C.” attended Taylorsville High School. He was a professional truck driver.

“J.C.” was a member of the Stony Point Ruritan’s, the Stony Point Civic Club, and the Singing Seniors of Alexander County. He was also a member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant sons and his stepfather.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Marie Pace Julian of the home; a son, Rev. Michael William Julian and wife Jennifer of Kenton, Tennessee; two daughters, Debbie Julian Jenkins of Stony Point, and Robin Julian Shook and husband Michael of Hiddenite; a brother, Michael Kevin Julian and wife Anne L. of Taylorsville; a sister, Gloria Jean Julian Morrison of Hickory; seven grandchildren, William Joseph “Joey” Jenkins and wife Cassie, Brandon Matthew Jenkins, Gracee Rochelle Shook, Kyler Evan Shook, Olivia Kate Julian, Allison Belle Julian, and Parker James Julian; a great-grandchild, Gunner Joseph Jenkins; special extended family, Mike and Becky Hellard, Jerry Hellard, Chris Hellard, and Jenni Hellard Adams and husband Teddy; and special friends, Jerry and Linda Lee.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2017 at Stony Point Baptist Church. Rev. Rick Norman and Rev. Michael Julian will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday evening, at Lindsey Hall, beside Stony Point Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Stony Point Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 198, Stony Point, NC 28678; or Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

