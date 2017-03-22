Marlene “Rene” Bowles, 67, of Black Oak Ridge Road, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at her residence.

Ms. Bowles was born January 7, 1950, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Roscoe “Joe” Jolly and Ruby Loudermelk Jolly.

She had worked as a frame builder for Piedmont Wood and was of the Christian faith. In her younger years, she loved playing softball and was a member of 2 ASA State Championships. She loved to play cards and was an active member of the Republican Party. She was very active with her nieces and nephews. “She was a mother to many to have never birthed any.”

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Grady Jolly; a sister, JoAnne Tedder and brother-in-law, Frankie Tedder.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sisters, Louise Mitchell of Hiddenite, and Kathie Ingram of Taylorsville; two brothers, Harold Jolly and Gary Jolly, both of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Rocky Face Baptist Church. Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Neil George will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

