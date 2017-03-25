William “Ray” Sharpe, 63, of Liberty Church Road, Taylorsville, went peacefully to his eternal home in heaven on Saturday, March 25, 2017 after reaffirming his love and faith to the Lord at Caldwell County Hospice House.

Mr. Sharpe was born June 27, 1953, in Alexander County, the son of the late James Harden Sharpe and Louvada Munday Sharpe.

He was a US Navy veteran who had served in the Vietnam Era. He had worked in the furniture industry and was of the Baptist faith.

He was an avid gardener, and in his younger years loved to bowl. He loved going to flea markets, having gone every Saturday.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Lee Sharpe; and two infant sisters, Jewell and Nolene Sharpe.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, April Robinette of Taylorsville; a grandson, Trenton Robinette of Taylorsville; two sisters, Shirley Sullins of Bethlehem, and Gaynell Teeters and husband Roger of Taylorsville; special life-long friend, James Fox of Taylorsville; nephews, Chris and Dan Bolick, James Teeters, and Jerry Rogers; nieces, Diane Rogers and Sherry Teeters; a great-niece, Harley Hall; a great-nephew, Luke Hite; grandniece, Alora Grindstaff; and grandnephew, Steven Grindstaff.

A private family memorial service is planned. Rev. Jerry Rogers will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson, NC 28638.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Caldwell County Hospice for their loving care and compassion.

