William “Ray” Sharpe
William “Ray” Sharpe, 63, of Liberty Church Road, Taylorsville, went peacefully to his eternal home in heaven on Saturday, March 25, 2017 after reaffirming his love and faith to the Lord at Caldwell County Hospice House.
Mr. Sharpe was born June 27, 1953, in Alexander County, the son of the late James Harden Sharpe and Louvada Munday Sharpe.
He was a US Navy veteran who had served in the Vietnam Era. He had worked in the furniture industry and was of the Baptist faith.
He was an avid gardener, and in his younger years loved to bowl. He loved going to flea markets, having gone every Saturday.
Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Lee Sharpe; and two infant sisters, Jewell and Nolene Sharpe.
Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, April Robinette of Taylorsville; a grandson, Trenton Robinette of Taylorsville; two sisters, Shirley Sullins of Bethlehem, and Gaynell Teeters and husband Roger of Taylorsville; special life-long friend, James Fox of Taylorsville; nephews, Chris and Dan Bolick, James Teeters, and Jerry Rogers; nieces, Diane Rogers and Sherry Teeters; a great-niece, Harley Hall; a great-nephew, Luke Hite; grandniece, Alora Grindstaff; and grandnephew, Steven Grindstaff.
A private family memorial service is planned. Rev. Jerry Rogers will officiate.
Memorials may be made to: Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson, NC 28638.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Caldwell County Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.
Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Sharpe Family.
1 Comment
I will forever remember and love you Uncle Bunchie
You have brought many wonderful memories into my life, including going yard selling with you, Nana and Sissy… and especially when grandpa Sharpe was with us. Y’all would always give me so much money for yard sells; and all I would usually buy were “old school” Beenie Babies and Barbie dolls. I will always remeber that you were the first person to teach me, “Hang that dead snake in a tree and it’ll make it rain”… after u caught that huge black snake in your yard. I was so scared amd couldnt have beent more than 7-8 yrs. old, but you told me that the black snakes are one of God’s creatures… That they have a purpose; which is to eat rodents and other pests.
I thank you for what seems like such a short time that we spent together. I (and all the family) will forever love, cherish, and remeber you. We will meet again.. in our home with the Lord. I pray you are at peace.
Love,
Your niece…. Alora D. Grindstaff.