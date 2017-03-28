Missing teen located alive in Yadkinville
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tod Jones has stated that a missing person from Alexander County has been found alive and well.
Aaliyah Danielle Cline, age 19 of Bethlehem, was contacted by Yadkinville Police on Wednesday afternoon, March 29, Jones said, after earlier being listed as a missing person by her relatives, who had last seen her on March 26.
1 Comment
Praise God! I prayed for this young girl to be found alive. I am so thankful for answers to prayer.