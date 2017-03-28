William Edward Harrington, 75, of Taylorsville, departed to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at his residence.

He came into this world on June 27, 1941, son of the late William Clayton and Hessie Childers Harrington. William was self-employed and was the owner and operator of Harrington Trucking.

He was a member at Three Forks Baptist Church and regularly attended Poplar Springs Baptist Church. William loved to watch game shows, NASCAR, and westerns. He loved gospel music and enjoyed talking to people no matter where he went. William will be remembered for his love for his family, especially his care for his wife, Judy.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Judy Jolly Harrington; children, Sheila Bumgarner (Ronnie), Dale Harrington, and Denise Sheets (Larry); grandchildren, Wesley Bumgarner (Kayla), Emily Brown (Andrew), Travis Bumgarner (fiancée, Madi), Scotty Pennell, Abbie Weikle (Kevin), Katie Green, and Whitney Harrington; eight great-grandchildren and two expected; sisters, Gayle Pennell and Hilda Lackey (Jerry); several nieces and nephews; along with a number of special friends and caregivers.

The family will have visitation on Saturday April 1, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Fox, Rev. Neal Walker, and Rev. Rick Safriet officiating. Burial will follow at Three Forks Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Alexander at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.