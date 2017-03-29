ACHS Tuesday Scoreboard

Lady Cougars top West Iredell for 13-0 start

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Softball Team ran its record to 13-0 to start the regular season with a 10-3 victory over the West Iredell Lady Warriors on Tuesday, March 28, at Central Park.

Alexander, now 6-0 in NPC play, broke open a close contest with five runs in the six inning. The Lady Cougars were tied with West Iredell at 3-3 entering the fifth inning of play on Tuesday. In the fifth, the home team pushed across a couple of runs for a slim 5-3 lead. One inning later, the Cougars put the game on ice with five more tallies for the 10-3 win.

Kendra Mayes tossed a complete-game, six-hitter to chalk up the pitching win. Mayes improved to 8-0 on the season and struck out five Warrior batters.

Offensively, the Lady Cougars were paced by Alexis Walter with two hits and two runs-batted-in. Brittney Krider homered and drove in two runs, while Caroline Maltba added one hit and two RBI.

The Lady Cougars will host South Iredell on Thursday, March 30, at Central Park. Wednesday’s scheduled game with Fred T. Foard has been moved to Saturday, April 1.

COUGARS HIT THREE HOMERS, BLITZ WARRIORS, 10-0

The ACHS Varsity Baseball Team got a complete-game shutout from Zach Brzykcy and blasted a trio of home runs in a 10-0 victory over the West Iredell Warriors on Tuesday evening, March 28, at Bob Gryder Stadium.

Brzykcy limited the Warriors to just three hits and struck out 10 in a complete-game, five-inning effort.

The game was close for a while before ACHS plated eight runs in its final two at-bats to win by mercy rule. The late onslaught included a six-run fifth frame to close out the contest.

Offensively, the Cougars enjoyed one of their best offensive efforts of the season with 14 hits. Trae Starnes tripled and drove in a career-high four runs on three total hits. Rhyne Johnson had two hits, including a homer, while Kyler Fairchild, Matt Wilkinson, and Derek Dyson also paired hits.

Brzykcy and Josh Jacobs joined Johnson in the homer club on Tuesday evening with round-trippers for the Cougars.

Alexander’s game with South Iredell, which was slated for Friday, has been moved to this evening in an attempt to avoid inclement weather on Friday. The JV game will start at 4:30 pm today at Gryder Stadium with varsity play to follow.

ACHS DROPS SOCCER MATCH WITH WEST

In NPC women’s soccer play on Tuesday, Alexander Central split JV and Varsity action with West Iredell at Central Park. In the opening match, the Alexander JV squad cruised to a one-sided 9-0 win over West Iredell.

However, in varsity action, the Warriors managed to earn a split with the Lady Cougars on the strength of a 3-1 victory.

Alexander senior Ali Goforth continued her recent hot play with the Lady Cougars’ lone goal in the loss.

ACHS will host South Iredell at Central Park on Thursday, March 30.

COUGAR NETTERS ROLL OVER RAIDERS

After dropping a 9-0 decision at South Iredell on March 23, the ACHS Varsity Men’s Tennis Team rebounded on Tuesday, March 28, for a 10-0 win over North Iredell in Olin.

ACHS swept singles play 7-0 with all seven players winning in straight sets. Carter Patterson, Jackson Barr, Noah Presnell, Chandler Davis, Brennon McDonald, Cameron White, and Drew Evans chalked up wins for Alexander in singles play.

In doubles, the Cougars posted a 3-0 advantage. Patterson and Barr teamed up to win in a tie-breaker on court one, while the team of Matt Graham and Andy Lackey claimed an 8-5 win at the second seed. In the third seed match, the duo of Cory Earp and Jacob Roseman cruised to an 8-0 win.

The Cougars (6-4, 3-4) are slated to travel to North Lincoln today for a match and will host North Lincoln at the ACHS courts on Thursday, March 30, at 4 pm.