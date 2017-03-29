Alex residents, businesses urged to complete Internet Assessment Survey



Survey is next step in County’s Broadband Study

Does your home or business have reliable internet service? Or is internet service not even available in your area? Alexander County Government is conducting an Internet Assessment Survey to determine the need for increased coverage of broadband internet service throughout the county.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to complete the 5-minute survey online at www.alexandercountync.gov/survey. There, you can take the online survey or print a copy to be completed and mailed. Paper copies of the survey will also be available at the Alexander County Administration building, located at 621 Liledoun Road in Taylorsville. The deadline to complete the survey is May 31.

Internet broadband service has become increasingly important for households and businesses as people are reliant on email, search engines, video streaming, social media, telecommuting (working from home), online medical records access, online textbooks for students, communications, and much more.

Because of this growing importance, Alexander County recently formed a Broadband Committee, comprised of representatives from several community groups, including County and Town government officials, Alexander County Schools, Information Technology professionals, business and industry leaders, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and others. The goal of the Broadband Committee is to assess the availability of internet service throughout the county.

“The public’s input is an essential part of Alexander County’s Broadband Study,” said County Manager Rick French. “We need residents and businesses from all across the county to complete the survey to give us an accurate account of our current internet service and needs.”

This survey of Alexander County residents and businesses will be a valuable tool to help determine the availability and the demand for internet service. The information collected through this survey will assist the Broadband Committee in determining any service issues and possible ways to improve the availability of service.

The brief survey should take less than five minutes to complete. The location of your residence or business is requested to better determine the service demands in different areas of the county. Those completing the survey may also provide contact information so that Internet Service Providers can make contact regarding internet service.

This survey is one step in a formal Broadband Study that is being funded by a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission and Alexander County Government.

If completing a paper copy of the survey, mail to: Alexander County Administration, Attn: Broadband Survey, 621 Liledoun Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681. Or you can scan and email to jstarnes@alexandercountync.gov; or fax to (828) 632-0059.

For more information, contact Jamie Starnes at jstarnes@alexandercountync.gov or (828) 632-9332.