Charles Stephen “Steve” Watts, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 after an extended illness.

He was born February 13, 1940, in Alexander County, son of the late Charlie Reuben Watts and Lola Blanche Moose Watts. Steve attended Taylorsville High School and two years of trade school.

He was a professional truck driver for Furst-McNess and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Steve served in the United States Army and was a member of First Baptist Church, Taylorsville.

Steve loved hunting, fishing, and sitting outside talking to friends and family. He especially loved gardening, cracking walnuts, and most importantly, he dearly loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Haroldine Price Watts; and sisters, Barbara Jean Little and Linda Meier.

He is survived by two sons, Tim Watts and wife Libbi, and Rod Watts and wife Tammy; a daughter, Julie Watts Oram and husband Bill, all of Taylorsville; a sister, Joyce Silvey of Richmond, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Katie Steele, Jessica Evans, Lindsey Watts, Reuben Watts, Caroline and Spencer Oram, Drew Dickson, and Taylor Sepokas; four great-grandchildren, Riley, Knox, Laney, and Jackson; and special caregiver, Laura Kahler.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Taylorsville. Rev. Jack Burns and Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville Cemetery with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be: Mark Odom, Will Odom, David Odom, Steven Price, Derek Steele, Kemp Watts, Reuben Watts, and Spencer Oram.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Watts Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Charles Stephen “Steve” Watts.