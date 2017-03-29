LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

1ALS 14254416

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK

16 SP 121

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY ROBERT J. MILLER AND JANNETTA K. KILLIAN DATED May 6, 1994 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 361, PAGE 1139, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY, TO D. STEVE ROBBINS, TRUSTEE.

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain deed of trust executed by ROBERT J. MILLER AND JANNETTA K. KILLIAN dated May 6, 1994 to D. STEVE ROBBINS, Trustee for BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY, recorded in Book 361, Page 1139, ALEXANDER County Registry; default having been made in payment of the indebtedness thereby secured; and the necessary findings to permit foreclosure having been made by the Clerk of Superior Court of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina; the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the property conveyed in said deed of trust, the same lying and being in the County of ALEXANDER and State of North Carolina, and more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lot No. 9, containing 3.05 acres, more or less, of the George Richards’ Estate Subdivision, as per plat recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 43 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

For title, see deed recorded in Book 290, at Page 49, Alexander County Registry.

Lot No. 9 is conveyed subject to an easement for a roadway thirty (30) feet in width for the purpose of ingress, egress and regress as shown on the plat above referred to.

There is also conveyed with Lot No. 9 a perpetual right and easement for a roadway for the purpose of ingress, egress and regress, said roadway being thirty (30) feet in width and extending from Public Road No. 1165 to Lot No. 9 as shown on the plat above referred to.

For partial chain of title, see Book 352, at Page 403, Alexander County Registry.

PROPERTY ADDRESS/LOCATION: 414 Caldwell Pond Rd. Taylorsville NC 28681

DATE OF SALE: April 10, 2017

TIME OF SALE: 10:30 A.M.

LOCATION OF SALE: ALEXANDER County Courthouse

RECORD OWNER(S): Robert J. Miller and Jannetta K. Killian

TERMS OF THE SALE: (1). This sale will be made subject to: (a) all prior liens, encumbrances, easements, right-of-ways, restrictive covenants or other restrictions of record affecting the property; (b) property taxes and assessments for the year in which the sale occurs, as well as any prior years; (c) federal tax liens with respect to which proper notice was not given to the Internal Revenue Service; and (d) federal tax liens to which proper notice was given to the Internal Revenue Service and to which the right of redemption applies.

(2) The property is being sold “as is”. Neither the beneficiary of the deed of trust, nor the undersigned Substitute Trustee, makes any warranties or representations concerning the property, including but not limited to, the physical or environmental condition of the property. Further, the undersigned Substitute Trustee makes no title warranties with respect to the title to the property.

(3) The highest bidder will be responsible for the payment of revenue stamps payable to the Register of Deeds and any final court and/or auditing fees payable to the Clerk of Superior Court which are assessed on the high bid resulting from this foreclosure sale.

(4) At the time of the sale, the highest bidder will be required to make a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid, or $750.00, whichever is greater, with the remaining balance of the bid amount to be paid on the day following the expiration of the applicable ten (10) day upset bid period.

(5) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

(6) An order for possession of the property being sold may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession, by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

(7) If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Substitute Trustee.

This the 10th day of March, 2017.

SMITH DEBNAM NARRON DRAKE SAINTSING & MYERS, L.L.P.

Cara B. Williams, Attorney for Jeff D. Rogers, Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 26268

Raleigh, NC 27611-6268

(919) 250-2000

Fax: (919)250-2211

apr5-17c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17SP20

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY ANDREA G. CRAWFORD DATED NOVEMBER 7, 2012 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 560 AT PAGE 1572 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 2:00PM on April 7, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lots Nos. 13 and 14 of Block “C” of the Lakeside Hills Development located in the Wittenburg Township, Alexander County, as surveyed and platted by G. Sam Rowe, Jr., Registered Land Surveyor, on the 19th day of April 1957 and duly recorded in Book of Maps 2 at Page 32 of the Alexander County Registry.This conveyance is made subject to those certain restrictive covenants as set forth in Book 59 at Page 525 of the Alexander County Registry.

And Being more commonly known as: 615 Cemetery Loop, Hickory, NC 28601

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Andrea G. Crawford.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is March 17, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway

Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

14-066736

apr5-17c

************

NOTICE OF EXECUTOR

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Michael Junior Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them, duly certified, to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 13th day of March, 2017.

JAMES E. LACKEY

1031 6th St. Ct. SE

Hickory, NC 28602

Grant, Richman, PLLC

Robert M. Grant, Jr.

P.O. Drawer 166

Attorneys at Law

Newton, NC 28658

(828)464-2391

executor

apr19-17p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO: 17CV01215

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF BUNCOMBE

WENDY ORLETTE AURAND, Plaintiff,

vs.

RICHARD WILLIAM AURAND, Defendant

To: Richard William Aurand

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Plaintiff is seeking judgment of absolute divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than the 8th day of May, 2017, which is 40 days from the first publication of this Notice. Upon your failure to file a pleading by the above date, party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 29th day of March, 2017.

EUGENE W. ELLISON

Attorney for Plaintiff

203 Executive Park

Asheville, NC 28801

828-254-0918

apr12-17c

************

NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE NO.: 16 SP 40

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BOBBY DEAN DIXON, by CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Commissioner, NOTICE OF SALE Pursuant to an Order duly entered by DANNY T. DYSON, Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, on the 25th day of August, 2016. The Undersigned Commissioner will, on the 13th day of April 2017, at 10:00 o’clock AM, at the door of the Alexander County Court House, Taylorsville, North Carolina, offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash subject to confirmation of the Court, EACH certain property to be sold by public sale, Taylorsville, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

TRACT I: BEGINNING on ½ inch rebar in the center of the private driveway in Billy Roy Icenhour’s line, and runs South 44º 27’ 54” East 170.90 feet to an iron pipe; thence South 26º 25’ 02” West 178.60 feet to an iron pipe; thence South 06º 30’ 00” West 327.41 feet to an iron pipe in Lonabell Jolly’s line; thence North 86º 07’ 56” West 154.50 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 08° 11’ 25” East 396.47 feet to a rebar; thence North 02° 54’ 50” East 182.58 feet to an iron pipe at the South edge of the driveway in Billy Roy Icenhour’s line; thence North 75° 30’ 09” East 88.00 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 2.144 acres, more or less.

THERE IS EXCEPTED from the 2.144 acres described above a tract of 1.66 acres as shown in Deed recorded in Book 369 at Page 1296 of the Alexander County Registry.

FOR BACK TITLE reference, see Deed Book 401, Page 234 of the Alexander County Registry, PARCEL ID: 0008353

TRACT II: BEGINNING on a pine knot, Jolly’s corner, and runs North 03º East 86 poles to a stake at the River; thence as the River bank South 55º West 16 poles to a stake; thence South 75º West 28 poles to a stake; thence South 8 poles to a holly bush; thence South 31° East 71 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 11.3 acres, more or less. LESS ANY EXCEPTIONS of record.

FOR BACK TITLE reference, see Deed Book 435, Page 1051 of the Alexander County Registry; PARCEL ID: 0007321

TRACT III: BEGINNING on an iron stake, an old corner, John Fox’s corner in Dagenhart’s line, and runs North 87º 30’ 00” West 503.1 feet to an iron stake; thence North 14º 26’ 00” East175.8 feet to an iron stake; thence North 02º 31’ 00” West 284.2 feet to an iron stake; thence North 74° 58’ 00” East 479.2 feet to an iron stake; thence South 45° 00’ 00” East 171.0 feet to an iron stake; thence South 26° 03’ 00” West 180.2 feet to an iron stake; thence South 06° 30’ 00” West 327.0 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 6.32 acres, more or less.

THERE IS EXCEPTED from the above described 6.32 acres a 2.144 acre tract as described in Deed recorded in Book 293 at Page 703 of the Alexander County Registry.

FOR BACK TITLE reference, see Deed Book 435, Page 1051 of the Alexander County Registry; PARCEL ID: 0020162

TRACT IV: BEGINNING at a stake, second corner of Lot Number 3, and running South 2 ½ ° East 48 poles with the old line to a stake at the river, corner of the old tract; thence up the river 86 poles to the old corner in Butler Little’s line; thence South 2 ½ ° West with the old line 51 poles to a stake, third corner of Lot Number 3; thence South 87 ½ ° East 85 poles with line of Lot 3 to the BEGINNING, containing 26 acres and 26 rods, more or less.

THERE IS EXCEPTED from the above described 26 acre and 26 rod tract a conveyance of 2 acres recorded in Book 38 at Page 332; 6.32 acres in Book 160 at Page 565; and 2.3 acres in Book 160 at Page 380 of the Alexander County Registry

FOR BACK TITLE reference, see Deed Book 435, Page 1051, of the Alexander County Registry; PARCEL ID: 0008354

TRACT V: BEGINNING at an iron stake on the bank of the river, and runs South 31° 07’ 00” West 345.2 feet to an iron stake; thence North 66° 58’ 00” West 293.0 feet crossing the branch to an iron stake; thence North 01° 05’ 00” West 209.0 feet to an iron stake on the bank of the river; thence with the meanders of the river 439.5 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 2.3 acres, more or less.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH a 50-foot right of way from North Carolina Highway No. 16 to the above described properties as said 50-foot right of way now exist, said right of way being 25 feet on each side of said existing right of way.

FOR BACK TITLE reference is made to Deed recorded in Book 443, Page 1027 of the Alexander County Registry; PARCEL ID: 0008325

TRACT VI: BEGINNING at an iron pin in the road, Dwayne Icenhour’s corner, and runs with his line South 48° East 324.5 feet to a small cedar; thence South 82° East 332 feet to a spike; thence North 13° East 70 feet to a stake; thence North 51° West 159 feet to a spike; thence North 70° West 400 feet to the road; thence South 60° West 100 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 2 acres, more or less.

FOR BACK TITLE reference is made to Deed Book 219, Page 319 of the Alexander County Registry; PARCEL ID: 0007515

Any person making the high bid at the sale of the real properties hereinabove described sold together as a single sale shall deposit with the Commissioner ten (10) percent, in cash, of such high bid so made; that the sale shall remain open for a period of ten (10) days. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and payable (within 30 days). Once no upset bid is entered, the Commissioner shall apply to the Clerk of Superior Court for confirmation of said sale upon receipt of the balance of said sale price in cash. Said property shall be sold subject to ad valorem taxes and any other liens, mortgages, encumbrances or assessments of record, if any, and third party purchasers must pay the excise tax and recording costs for their deed. Other conditions, if any, will be announced at the time of sale.

This the 29th day of March, 2017.

Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Commissioner

Harbinson & Brzykcy

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville NC 28681

Telephone: (828) 632-4264

Telefax: (828) 632-8927

apr5-17c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Bonita Adams Taylor, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of March, 2017.

RAY-NELL POOLE

1880 Old Mountain Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administratrix

apr19-17p

************

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Mary Magdalene Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of March, 2017.

BARBARA TEAGUE BENFIELD

46 Bat Hollow

Taylorsville, NC 28681

HARVEY NORMAN TEAGUE

4779 NC Hwy. 127

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr19-17p

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17SP13

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY CRYSTAL A. HINKLE DATED OCTOBER 4, 2011 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 551 AT PAGE 199 AND MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED JULY 15, 2016 IN BOOK 592 PAGE 43 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on March 31, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot 5, Block “E” of Lakemont Park Subdivision, Section 3, as recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 46, Alexander County Registry.

And Being more commonly known as: 327 Northwest Rd, Hickory, NC 28601

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Crystal A. Hinkle.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is March 10, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

16-087162

mar29-17c

************

Notice

Central Alexander (Taylorsville) Fire Department will hold their annual board meeting on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. at the fire department.The meeting is open to the public.

************

16 SP 110

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA,

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Patricia Summerfield n/k/a Patricia S. Brett, John R. Brett, and Dorothy Summerfield to Ryan Douglas Shoaf, Trustee(s), which was dated August 8, 2007 and recorded on August 13, 2007 in Book 0511 at Page 1200, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on April 7, 2017 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Lying and being in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina containing 1 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF MOUNTAIN ROAD AND DR. GRANT ROAD, AND RUNS WITH THE GRANT ROAD NORTH 66 DEGREES EAST 282 FEET TO A SPIKE ON THE SOUTH BANK OF SAID ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 8 DEGREES WEST 232 FEET TO A SPIKE ON THE EAST BANK OF A PRIVATE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 82-1/2 DEGREES WEST 265 FEET TO THE MOUNTAIN ROAD; THENCE NORTH 70 DEGREES EAST 90 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 600 Linney’s Mountain Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Patricia S. Brett and husband, John Brett and All Lawful Heirs of Dorothy Summerfield.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS Â§ 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

mar29-17c

************

16 SP 123

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA,

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Walter F. Taylor and Lisa Warren Johnson a/k/a Lisa Taylor to Sara Ashley, Trustee(s), which was dated February 6, 2008 and recorded on February 7, 2008, in Book 0517 at Page 0811, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on April 7, 2017 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

A certain tract or parcel of land containing 0.94 acres, lying and being in Sugar Loaf Township, Alexander County, North Carolina, being Lot No. 10, Pine Meadows Subdivision, and being a portion of the land as described in Db. 360, pg. 787, Alexander County Registry (ACR). Bounded on the north by Lot No. 9; on the east by Lots No. 4, and 5; on the south by Lot No. 11; and on the west by Larry E. Harrington, and being more particularly described by bearing rotated to Deed North – Db. 158, pg. 606, ACR, as surveyed by Russell N. Vogel, R.L.S., L-3106 on March 9, 1994:

BEGINNING on a nail set in the center of the intersection of a forty-five foot right of way, said nail being located the following two (2) courses and distances from the northwest corner of the land as conveyed to George and Mary OQuinn by deed recorded in Db. 364, pg. 969, ACR: (1) North 82 23′ 48″ East 37.48 feet to a point, (2) North 10Â° 06′ 37′ West 251.04 feet to the beginning point; thence from the point of the beginning with the center line of a forty-five foot right of way North 10Â° 06′ 37″ West 42.43 feet to a point; thence leaving said right of way South 81Â° 28′ 20′ West 22.51 feet to a five-eighths inch rebar set; thence continuing the same line South 81Â° 28′ 20″ West 308.21 to a five-eighths inch rebar set making a total distance of 330.72 feet; thence South 05′ 00′ East 122.00 feet to a five-eighths inch rebar set; thence North. 81Â° 28′ 20″ East 319.08 feet to a five-eighths inch re-bar set; thence continuing the same line North 81Â° 28′ 20″ East 22.51 feet to a point in the center line of a forty-five foot right of way; thence with the center line of said right of way North 10Â° 06′ 37″ West 79.38 feet to the point of the BEGINNING, containing 0.94 acres by coordinate geometry.

This land is conveyed subject to and the Grantor reserves unto himself, his heirs and assigns forever a forty-five foot perpetual right-of-way for ingress, egress and the installation of water lines and other necessary utilities as desired by Grantors and conveys unto the Grantees a forty-five foot perpetual right-of-way for ingress and egress, said forty-five foot right-of-way being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a point in the centerline of Secondary Road No. 1412, said point being located South 12Â° 00′ 21″ East 373.42 feet from the northeast corner of the land as conveyed to Billy L. Millsaps by deed recorded in Db. 360, pg. 787 ACR, the said point being the centerline of a forty-five (45) foot wide right of way running thence South 81Â° 31′ 00′ West 284.97 feet to a nail set at the intersection of a forty-five foot right of way, said nail being the midpoint of the intersection of the above described 45′ right-of-way with another 45′ right-of-way, the centerline of said right-of-way being described as follows:

BEGINNING at a nail located at the western end of the above referenced 45′ right-of-way leading from S.R. 1412; thence North 10Â° 06’37” West 164.25 feet to a five-eighths inch rebar located at the northern end of the 45′ right-of-way; thence returning to the immediately above referenced nail located at the western end of the 45Â° right-of-way leading from S.R. 1412; thence South 10Â° 06′ 37″ East 136.77 feet to an iron pin he centerline of said right-of-way; thence following the same line South 10Â° 06′ 37″ East 114.27 feet to a point in the northern boundary line of Lot 2, this being the southern end of the said 45′ right-of-way; thence returning along the same line North 10Â° 06′ 37″ West 22.5 feet to a point in the center of said right-of-way, and also being the centerline of said 45′ right-of-way as it runs in a general westerly direction as follows: South 82Â° 23′ 47″ West 244.05 feet, more or less, to a point in the southern edge of Lot 11. Said right-of-way being at least 45 feet along its entire lengthy and lying at least 22.5 feet on either side of the above described centerlines as the run and as they intersect. The above descriptions are taken from a survey map by Russell Vogel, RLS, dated 3-9-94 and entitled Boundary Survey for Billy Millsaps, which is incorporated herein by reference as if fully set out to which reference is made for a more accurate description.

This property is sold subject to the following restrictive covenants, and Grantees, by accepting this deed, assume and agree to adhere to said restrictive covenants as follows:

1. Mobile homes must be underpinned within six (6) months of being placed on said lots.

2. All lots shall be used for residential purposes only.

3. No junked or abandoned vehicles shall be placed on or shall remain on the premises.

4. No domestic animals shall be kept in such numbers as shall cause a nuisance to the residents of the subdivision. No non-domestic animals, exotic animals or livestock shall be kept on the premises.

5. Each lot owner shall be responsible for a pro-rata share of the maintenance costs of the road into the subdivision.

F# MILLSAPS.TAY

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 5 Pine Meadows Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Walter F. Taylor.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS Â§ 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

mar29-17c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of James Grayson Friday, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of March, 2017.

LLOYD RAY FRIDAY

P.O. Box 27

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr12-17p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Elizabeth Horn McDevitt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of March, 2017.

DONALD DALLAS McDEVITT

619 Sam Hefner Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr12-17p

************

CO-ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administratrix CTA of the estate of Constance Elder Nance, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2017.

GINA N. PETERSON

431 Hubbard Rd.

Hickory, NC 28601

MARSHA N. JACKSON

394 Nine Patch Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

apr5-17c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS OF PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

Before the North Carolina Board of Nursing

RE: North Carolina Board of Nursing v. Amanda Nicole Keller NC LPN #64204

TO: Amanda Nicole Keller, Licensee

Take notice that the North Carolina Board of Nursing, in the above captioned matter, issued on February 20, 2017, Notice of Hearing alleging that you violated the Nursing Practice Act (Chapter 90 of the North Carolina General Statutes) and regulations enacted by the North Carolina Board of Nursing. The North Carolina Board of Nursing is seeking to revoke your license to practice nursing in North Carolina.

You are required to respond to the North Carolina Board of Nursing’s Notice of Hearing by April 7, 2017, and, upon your failure to do so, the North Carolina Board of Nursing will proceed with an Administrative Hearing on April 27, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. to determine if your license to practice nursing in North Carolina shall be revoked.

This the 9th day of March, 2017.

Julia L. George, RN, MSN, FRE

Executive Director

North Carolina Board of Nursing

Post Office Box 2129

Raleigh, NC 27602

mar29-17c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Hattie M. Wellman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of February, 2017.

JOHN E. WELLMAN

652 County Line Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

mar29-17p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Michael Lee Bedington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of June, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of February, 2017.

JOHN E. WELLMAN

652 County Line Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

mar29-17p