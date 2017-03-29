Possible door-to-door scam reported

Pushy individuals are knocking on doors in the county in what is possibly a scam, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Last Friday, on March 24, the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a resident on Carson Chapel Road in northeastern Alexander County, said Bowman. He noted that a white female came to the door and was very pushy, stating she was with RTI International and doing “a governmental survey.” The suspect drove a red car.

An earlier instance took place on January 16, 2017, in Basin Creek area off Teague Town Road. That suspect drove a gold color Ford Explorer.

In both instances residents were asked very personal questions, such as Social Security numbers and if they lived alone.

“If these individuals do not check in with our Communications office or the Sheriff’s Office, they are probably not legitimate,” Bowman warned.

Anyone who sees these individuals may report them to the Sheriff’s Office by calling 828-632-2911.