Sherrill’s Pfeiffer Falcons ranked fourth in National Division II Poll

MISENHEIMER, N.C. – The historic season for the Pfeiffer softball team continues as the Falcons moved up to No. 4 in this week’s

National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) national poll. Pfeiffer was No. 9 last week but kept on winning and moved up five spots.

The Falcons are now the highest ranked team in the Southeast region, leapfrogging over previously top-ranked North Georgia who were swept by Georgia College last Friday. Pfeiffer sits at 31-3 overall and is just nine wins away from topping last year’s record-breaking win total.

Pfeiffer boasts a .322 team batting average and has six players hitting .340 or better on the season. Vada Blue Sherrill has scored 40 runs in 34 games on the year and has swiped 29 bases.

Senior Rachel Crowder is just two runs shy of becoming the program’s leader in career runs scored. Crowder currently has scored 99 times in her career and already owns the all-time home run mark with 20 long balls.

In the circle, both Sydney Poole (9-0) and Kiana Millsaps (6-0) have not lost a single game, while Kennedy Lester is 8-1 on the year. Pfeiffer has a team ERA of 1.83, led by Millsaps 1.24 mark.

Pfeiffer will look to remain hot as they travel to a pair of conference opponents this weekend. Pfeiffer will take on Erskine on Friday and Emmanuel on Saturday. (Courtesy: Pfeiffer Athletics)