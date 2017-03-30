Toni “Gail” Walker, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

She was born on April 14, 1952, in Alexander County, daughter of the late James and Gracie Woodring. Toni was a member at Grace Baptist Church.

She loved to make crafts and enjoyed cooking, fishing, and sewing. But above all these things, she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren the most.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Arnold Lafon, James Caudill, Alfred Lafon, and Leon Woodring; and a sister, Virginia Brown.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 precious years, Billy “Wayne” Walker; two children, Tina Walker Huffman and husband Robbie, and Anthony Walker; a brother, Jimmy Woodring; sisters, Lucy Kerley, Patsy Teague, and Wanda Michaels; three grandchildren, Christin Huffman Sigmon, Joshua Huffman, and Lydia Huffman; and a very special thank you to her caregiver, Kelly Jolly.

Visitation will be at Grace Baptist Church, in Taylorsville, on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 1:30- 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Phil Chapman and Dr. Marcus Benfield are officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Baptist Church Cemetery, in Taylorsville.

Pallbearers will be: Brian Teague, Jason Woodring, Douglas Kerley, Scotty Kerley, Dale Lafon, and Cody Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Alexander County Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

