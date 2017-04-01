Wilda King Sigmon, 77, of the Wittenburg Community, Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at her residence.

Born on November 25, 1939, daughter of the late Francis L. and Hestha Warren King, Wilda was of the Baptist faith and worked as an accountant. She was an avid photographer and accomplished artist, and also enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Roger Dean Sigmon.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 58 years, Cecil Ray Sigmon of the home; a daughter, Robin Sigmon Greene of Hickory; grandchildren, Amanda Marie Sigmon and Gregory Andrew Sigmon of Taylorsville, and Hannah Caroline Greene and Eli Michael Greene of Hickory; sisters, Jewel and James Pennell of Clemmons, Darlene and Gary Frye of Statesville, Frances Lucy and John Carrigan of Taylorsville, and Ellen and Charles Johnson of Stony Point; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel at Alexander Funeral Service, with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Lutheran Cemetery, in Bethlehem.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

