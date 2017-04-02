Kimberly Denise Caskaddon Tittle, 51, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after a lengthy illness.

She was born August 4, 1965, in Morris County, New Jersey, daughter of Nancy C. Caskaddon Fox.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2017, at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church, 106 Mt. Hermon Road, Statesville. Rev. Thomas W. Corbell and Intern Will Dulin will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 9:45-10:45 a.m., at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

