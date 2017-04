Lester “Les” Maurice Vandemark, 70, of Stony Point, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017 at his residence.

He was born, in Orange County, New York, on November 10 1946, son of the late Lester M. Vandemark and Wanda Mildred Johnston Vandemark.

A private service of remembrance will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017.

