Linda Gail Smith, 74, of Drumstand Road, Stony Point, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Smith was born July 5, 1942, in Guilford County, the daughter of the late Dennie Worth Smith, Sr. and Evelyn Montgomery Smith.

She had worked for the County Extension Agency, working with low income families, teaching them how to make it with what they have, and also at the courthouse with domestic violence and mediation work. Linda was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and she was an integral part of the Upper Room Prayer Line.

She spent many years as leader of Alexander County 4-H. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Peggie Hill.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Wayne Smith of the home; three sons, Kenneth Wayne Smith of Mocksville, Donald Hoyt Smith of Stony Point, and Thomas Worth Smith and wife Cheryl of Lugoff, South Carolina; eight grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a sister, Debbie Runge and husband Charlie of Hickory; and a brother, Dennie Smith, Jr. and wife Barbara of Greensboro.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Marvin United Methodist Church. Rev. Naomi King, Rev. Jeff Carson, and Rev. Ron Setzer will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30- 3 p.m., prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Frank Sigmon, Walter Graham, Boyd Glenn, Shannon Chapman, Johnny Chapman, Blackie Shaver, Jordan Smith, and Cory Parker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Marvin United Methodist Church Mission Outreach, 1185 Sharon School Road, Stony Point, NC 28678.

