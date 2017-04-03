Michele Hanna Price, 43, of Sipe Road, Taylorsville, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Mrs. Price was born November 20, 1973, in Catawba County, the daughter of Francis “Frank” Elwood Hanna of Catawba County and the late Margaret Isenhower Hanna.

She had worked as a receptionist in a doctor’s office and was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.

Including her father, those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Brian D. Price of Taylorsville; a daughter, Allison Price of Taylorsville; and a half-brother, Mark Isenhower, Sr. and wife Sandi of Lincolnton.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2017 at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Pastor Andrew Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to: Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

