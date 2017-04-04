Betty Ruth Munday Reid, 57, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Born February 4, 1960, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late John Mitchell Munday and Ruth Lou Daniels Munday.

Betty had retired from the furniture industry and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Fred Reid.

Survivors include her daughters, Adrienne Hall of Boomer, and Amanda Campbell and husband Adam of Conover; a sister, Mavis M. Carson of Taylorsville; brothers, Billy Munday and James Munday, both of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Isaiah, Gracie, Lucas, Jonathan, and Daisy Hall; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Dino and Kathy Sanchez.

A service of remembrance will be held on Monday, April 10, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home, in Conover. Rev. A. Mark Schudde will officiate and the family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Safe Harbor Rescue Mission, 210 2nd St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

The Reid Family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Conover.