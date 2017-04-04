Sara Stafford Seitz, 84, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center.

Born August 20, 1932, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Perry and Lottie Fox Stafford.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, George Howard Seitz; sisters, Blanche S. Stafford and Belle S. Teague; and brothers, Glenn W. Stafford, Roy Stafford, Don L. Stafford, and Lindsay Stafford.

Sara was a member of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church for 66 years, where she taught Sunday school. She was retired from the Catawba County School system. She loved to garden, work in her yard, latch-hook rugs, and embroider pillows and quilts. She vacationed at Surf City for 56 years. She was also a former Girl Scout leader.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Seitz Hambrick of Hickory; two grandsons, Jackson Seitz Hambrick and Gaither Lee Hambrick, both of Hickory; a sister, Toy S. Smith of Hickory; two brothers, Mack Stafford and wife Gayle of Conover, and Wade Stafford and wife Edna of Gastonia; two sisters-in-law, Betty Rockett Stafford and Betty Seitz, both of Newton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Friday, April 7, 2017, at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, with Pastor Randall Cauble officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1 – 2:45 p.m., at the church.

Sara’s nephews, David Hefner, Ronald Hefner, Greg Smyre, Darrell Stafford, Gary Stafford, Glenn Stafford, Wade Stafford, and Wayne Yount will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 2120 Startown Rd., Hickory, NC 28602; or Perry F. and Lottie F. Stafford Scholarship Fund, c/o Lenoir Rhyne University, PO Box 7546, Hickory, NC 28603.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home, in Hickory, is serving the family of Sara Stafford Seitz and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.