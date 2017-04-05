Mary Elizabeth Huffman Bolick, 88, of the Bethlehem Community, passed away at Valley Nursing Home on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Born on January 31, 1929, in Catawba County, daughter of the late Lawrence and Lottie Herman Huffman, she was a member of Pisgah Lutheran Church.

She was a homemaker who loved gardening, flowers, and birds. She could make anything grow. Her family was the center of her life and she saw to their needs above her own.

She is survived by a daughter, Reta Bolick Teague (Kermit) of Taylorsville; and two sons, Roger Dale Bolick (Kathy) and Robert Dean Bolick, both of Taylorsville. Three grandchildren cherish her memory, Angela Teague of Conover, Kurt Teague of Fletcher, and Mary Dean Martin (John) of San Diego, California. Three great-grandchildren, a brother, Jerry Donald Huffman of Catawba County, and several nieces and nephews also survive her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, April 6, 2017, from 6-8 p.m., at Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service, with graveside funeral services on Friday, April 7, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at Pisgah Lutheran Cemetery, in Bethlehem.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

