Medication Take Back event planned on Saturday, April 8



A Medication Take Back event is planned for Saturday, April 8, to help keep medications out of children’s hands.

The event is part of Operation Medicine Drop and is sponsored by Safe Kids Alexander County.

Safe Kdis will have representatives at the Taylorsville Walmart parking lot and the Lowes Foods parking lot in Bethlehem to take any unwanted or expired medications for safe and secure disposal.

As a reminder, people should never flush their medication down the toilet or throw them in the trash due to concerns of groundwater contamination.

Persons wanting to drop off medications during the take back event should look for the Taylorsville Police Department trailer at the Walmart parking lot or the Sheriff’s Office trailer at the Lowe’s Foods parking lot.

Medications will be accepted no questions asked however, Safe Kids organizers do ask that certain prohibited items not be dropped off. These items include: inhalers, non-medication items, liquid medications that are not sealed in a leak-proof container, and sharps of any kind. These items pose a safety hazard to the staff handling and disposing of the items and cannot be accepted at the disposal site due to regulations.

Medication for disposal can be placed in a sealed zip-lock style bag or left in its original container. More information about the event can be found on the Safe Kids Alexander Facebook page at www.facebook.com/safekidsalexander.