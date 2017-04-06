Effie Beatrice “Bea” Chapman Pennell, 82, of 5th Avenue North, Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mrs. Pennell was born March 16, 1935, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Charles Pete Chapman and Dorothy Lee Dennis Chapman.

She had worked for Lewittes Furniture before retiring. Bea was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 34 years. She enjoyed word puzzles, soap operas especially The Young and The Restless, and was an avid watcher of the Price is Right. She loved her family and spending time with them.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Franklin Pennell; a brother, Roy “Bud” Chapman; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Chapman.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Nadine Plumley of the home, Teresa Bumgarner and husband Randy of Hiddenite, and Janet King and husband Denver of Stony Point; a son, Eric “Bubba” Pennell and wife Amy of Taylorsville; two sisters, Ellen Chapman and Louise Chapman, both of the home; two brothers, Marvin Chapman and Julia Stiles, and Ronald Chapman and wife Beverly, all of Hickory; five grandchildren, Steven, Jessie, Nathan, Jason, and Darren; seven great-grandchildren, Katie, Dawson, Andrew, Sarah, Noah, Jenna, and Micha; and special friends, Brenda Cheek, Johonna Warmcastle, Ann and Kevin Julian, Melba Carrigan, and Randy and Shelby Mitchell.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Stephen Dagenhart and Rev. Taylor Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Eric Pennell, Steven Ester, Jason Bumgarner, Darren Bumgarner, Chuck Chapman, and Randy Mitchell.

Honorary pallbearers include: Ned Little, Mike Jolly, Dusty Levan, and Randy Reeves.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Pennell Family.