Larry Dwayne Green, 65, of Hickory, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Born August 19, 1951, he was the son of the late Aurthor Green and Ludine Green. Larry was a minister. He served in the Army and was awarded the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart from injuries sustained in Vietnam.

Left to cherish wonderful memories are his wife, Dorothy Lucille Haak Green; sons, Shawn D. Green of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, Keven D. Green of Hudson, Pago D. Green of Charlotte, and Hunter D. Green of Hickory; sisters, Martha Browning, Mary Green, and Myrtice Wiblin of Florida; and brothers, Windol, Quillin, Ronnie and Donnie Green of Florida.

A celebration of his life and honor of his Heavenly Father will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Mark Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends immediately following the ceremony.

The family requests that memorials be made to: Alaskan Veterans Foundation, Inc., 3705 Artic Blvd. #415, Anchorage, AK 99503.

