Ralph Merrell Shonts, 87, of Beam Farm Rd., Statesville, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after a lengthy illness.

He was born September 25, 1929, in McKean County, Pennsylvania, son of the late Nelson James Shonts and Lena Ann Price Shonts. He was a former employee of Schneider Mills. He was also a Seventh Day Adventist.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Everette Shonts and Donald Shonts; and three sisters, Virginia Burns, Helen Smith, and Gracie Shonts.

He is survived by a daughter, Teri Beam and husband Alan of Statesville; four brothers, Frank Shonts and wife Nancy of Bradford, Pennsylvania, Jack Shonts and wife Bonnie of Cyclone, Pennsylvania, Art Shonts and wife Sue of Bradford, Pennsylvania, and Ken Shonts and wife Ester of Bradford, Pennsylvania; a sister, Jean Crum of Bradford, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Crystal LeVan and husband Chase, and Nicole Beam; and two great-grandchildren, Ace Alexander and Axel LeVan.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Marc Swearingen, Rev. Ron Setzer, Rev. Naomi King, and Rev. Art Randall will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethel UMC Cemetery, 168 Lookout Dam Rd., Statesville. The family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00 p.m., Saturday evening, at Chapman Funeral Home.

